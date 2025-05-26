DONETSK, May 26. /TASS/. The liberation of the village of Romanovka south of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) actually enables Russian troops to block a part of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Zarya and Ignatovka, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Monday.

"Romanovka actually opens an opportunity for Russian forces to block the enemy in the area of the settlements of Zarya and Ignatovka near Konstantinovka," the source said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Romanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.