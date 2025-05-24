Russia’s move to propose POW swap with Ukraine disproves idea it doesn’t want talks — MFA

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The latest exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine that was proposed by Russia has proved the West is wrong in alleging that Moscow doesn’t want to negotiate, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Zvezda television.

"This is an effective, practical example of how our country behaves on the world stage, including in the context of the Ukrainian crisis. This example completely knocks down the arguments of the entire liberal-Western community alleging that Russia does not want negotiations, that it is not ready," she said.

According to Zakharova, the exchange is happening due to Russia’s initiative and without delay.

"All the intrigues that were concocted by Westerners - [French President Emmanuel] Macron, [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz and [UK Prime Minister Keir] Starmer - have been canceled out by this practical initiative that is being implemented," the diplomat said.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously said that Russia, under the agreement that had been reached at Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey, brought back from Kiev-controlled territory 270 Russian servicemen and 120 civilians, including non-combatants that Ukraine captured in Russia’s Kursk Region.