EU unlikely to evade responsibility for its actions in Ukraine conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. It will be rather challenging for European leaders to evade responsibility for their actions to fuel the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"Certainly, Europe bears some responsibility in this regard. I think that when the consequences of this conflict are considered - which I hope will happen following the settlement - it will be hard for them to evade responsibility," he pointed out.

Furthermore, the Russian foreign minister emphasized that public statements by European leaders indicate their intention to continue supplying arms to the Kiev regime, while disregarding Russia’s message on the need to address the conflict’s root causes for a successful resolution.

"Thereby they are fueling the conflict, encouraging Vladimir Zelensky and his team to continue their criminal actions," Lavrov noted.