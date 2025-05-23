IN BRIEF: Lavrov talks Ukraine, NATO, Europe at conference in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. A possible choice of the Vatican as a venue for the next negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is "a bit inelegant" as the two Orthodox countries will be discussing their issues on Catholic ground, including Orthodoxy in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the high-level conference ‘Historical South Russian Lands: National Identity and Self-Determination of Peoples.’

He also noted that Russia will draw up a memorandum on Ukraine based on the most fundamental things and the root causes of the conflict, which must be removed "like a cancerous tumor."

TASS has assembled the key statements by the Russian top diplomat.

On prospects for a second round of talks with Ukraine

The second round of talks with Ukraine will be held. Moscow is close to finalizing a memorandum on the Ukraine crisis.

Ukraine has confirmed that there will be a second round of talks with Russia, which is "a positive development in itself," the top diplomat noted.

The dates and venue of the second round of talks with the Ukrainian side have not been determined yet.

"No, we have not yet determined the dates. Many people are making predictions on when and where [the meeting] will take place. We do not have any ideas for now," the minister said.

A possible choice of the Vatican as a venue for the next negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is "a bit inelegant."

It would be "not very convenient" for the Vatican to host talks between Moscow and Kiev, given the conditions that have developed in Ukraine today around Orthodoxy in general and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in particular, Lavrov said.

On Ukrainian crisis settlement

Russia will not let people in Ukraine live under the laws imposed by Vladimir Zelensky's junta.

"This cannot be allowed under any circumstances," Lavrov said.

"The simplest and most effective step for our Western colleagues, who are scrambling for solutions, is to insist on the repeal of laws that blatantly contravene the United Nations Charter and numerous conventions on the rights of national minorities," Lavrov stated.

The militarization of Europe has been proclaimed in the West "as one of the main tasks for the second half of the decade" and "this is a very dangerous trend," Lavrov said.

Moscow has always stated that it’s ready to hold peace talks with Ukraine provided that the root causes of the conflict are addressed.

"We have never avoided communication," the top diplomat noted.

It’s no use negotiating with Russia from a position of strength.

"They should remember their ancestors’ attempts to talk to Russia from a position of strength. This makes no sense," Lavrov noted.

On Trump’s position on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine is "not his war."

"His position that the US is guided by national interests extends to the Ukrainian situation," the foreign minister noted.

Ukraine expected the West's support, including that of the United States, to be eternal, allowing them to have everything they wanted forever, but "Trump has shown an alternative understanding of the situation."

On Zelensky

If one compares all the arguments that are being heard from Ukraine, it is obvious that Zelensky is "inadequate as a leader," Lavrov said.

The question of Vladimir Zelensky's legitimacy will be of fundamental importance in signing a peace agreement with Ukraine.

"When it comes to signing, that's where the issue of legitimacy will be of crucial importance, because if those whose legitimacy, to put it mildly, does not convince anyone anymore, put their signatures, then their successors may challenge the agreement reached," Lavrov said.

On dialogue with the US

Moscow and Washington should use the coincidence of national interests to implement joint projects.

"The national interests of any two states, and even more so of two large, great powers, will never fully coincide, moreover, in most cases they will not coincide. But when they do, it would be a colossal mistake not to use this coincidence of national interests in order to transfer the situation into the mainstream of joint, mutually beneficial material projects in the sphere of economy, technology and so on," Lavrov said.

In relations between Russia and the United States, "it is important not to indulge in illusions, it is important to be realistic, to understand that there have been many situations when the United States changed its position radically."

On Merz's statements

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz opportunistically tried to use the situation to his advantage, saying that under the current circumstances, Germany should take the lead in Europe.

"You have to be quite shameless to say something like that," Lavrov noted.

On pseudo-scientific works on history in Ukraine

Lavrov criticized what he called pseudo-scientific works published in Ukraine on historical topics:

"It’s hard to replace historical truth — which is why ideologues there are publishing supposedly academic works that would make your hair stand on end.".