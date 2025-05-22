MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. During their recent incursion into the Kursk Region, Ukrainian forces indiscriminately mined virtually everything within reach, as the commander of a demining squad from the International Mine Action Center (IMAC) has told TASS.

"Wickets and house doors were mined. First aid kits, automatic rifle magazines - practically everything that a person might pick up has been mined. In the Kursk Region, we uncovered nearly all types of NATO ammunition and makeshift bombs dropped from heavy drones. Improvised explosive devices are quite common. Just recently, I found a grenade fashioned from a plastic bottle," explained the squad’s commander, who goes by the callsign Riga.

The residents of the Kursk Region warmly welcome the demining specialists working tirelessly to clear their land.

"I feel a deep sense of pride in helping people by removing explosive devices from their homes, vegetable gardens, and roads - devices that Ukrainian troops have planted or scattered. I take pride in saving lives," said Riga. "The local people are generally joyful, welcoming, and hospitable. In fact, all Russians greet each other with warmth and kindness."

According to Riga, the upcoming summer season, with its lush vegetation, presents additional challenges for the sappers.

"In summer, thick grass makes our work much more difficult because it obscures the wires and triggers for mines. To address this, we utilize specially equipped robots. The best times for demining are spring and fall when there’s little to no grass, allowing us to see the ammunition lying on the ground or air-dropped devices. Many mines are on the surface, which makes detection somewhat easier," he explained.