Russia confirms readiness to help normalize Baku-Yerevan relations

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Russia's readiness to aid the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the Foreign Ministry said in the wake of Lavrov's working visit to Yerevan.

"Russia's readiness to continue to assist the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization based on a set of trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020-2022 was confirmed," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the parties agreed to step up efforts to advance the work of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform, designed to ensure that the problems of the South Caucasus are solved by the regional states themselves and their immediate neighbors. The foreign ministers also discussed cooperation through Eurasian integration associations, coordination at the United Nations and other international platforms.

During the trip, Lavrov also met with Armenian President Vaagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"There was a mutual desire to strengthen political and interdepartmental dialogue, unlock the potential of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Armenia, which will contribute to the growth of mutual understanding and finding solutions on issues of interest to each of the parties. The commonality of approaches to the preservation of historical memory is emphasized, including in the context of celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War," the ministry noted.