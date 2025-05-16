LUGANSK, May 16. /TASS/. The deal to bring back Russian soldiers to their homeland from captivity in Ukraine is a great achievement of the Russian delegation at the talks in Turkey, Russian military expert Vitaly Kiselyov said.

"This is a positive outcome and it is very important that we are taking back our servicemen. Our prisoners were subjected to brutal torture and abuse, including being denied medical care, good-quality food. They faced a treatment that was not humane," he said.

He said only the Russian delegation was constructive at the talks.

"Nothing concrete was said from the Ukrainian side," he stated.

According to the analyst, it was good that EU representatives were excluded from the negotiation process.

"The current US administration may have been interested in this. In particular, President Donald Trump, who has not forgotten the attacks from some EU leaders," Kiselyov said.

Russia and Ukraine held talks on 16 May. The countries agreed to exchanged 1,000 prisoners of war from each side, present a vision of a possible ceasefire, spelling out details, and to continue communication. The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Russia was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. He also said Ukraine had asked for direct talks between the leaders of the countries and Russia took the request "under advisement.".