Ukrainian delegation asks Russia for Putin-Zelensky talks — Medinsky

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation has requested direct negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, and Moscow has taken note of this request, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator, told reporters.

"The Ukrainian side has requested direct negotiations between the two leaders. We have taken notice of this," Medinsky said, following a meeting with Ukrainian negotiators.

Earlier on Friday, Istanbul hosted direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022. Before those, the United States, Turkey, and Ukraine held a trilateral meeting, and Medinsky met with the US side.