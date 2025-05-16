Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated six communities in the Donetsk region over the week of May 10-16 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Kotlyarovka, Mirolyubovka, Mikhailovka and Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations… Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia delivers six precision strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial sites over week

Russian troops delivered six precision strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites, including a Neptune missile components enterprise over the week, the ministry reported.

"On May 10-16 this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered six combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise producing Neptune anti-ship missile components and uncrewed boats, infrastructure facilities of military airfields, armament and military hardware assembly and repair workshops, sites for storing attack unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats and preparing them for use, ammunition depots and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,330 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 20 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, five mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,330 personnel, five tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles and 81 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, 36 field artillery guns, two radars, nine electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and seven ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 12 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, four territorial defense brigades, a National Guard brigade and the Stugna special operations detachment," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,490 personnel, three tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles and 64 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two multiple rocket launchers, 18 field artillery guns, including five Western-made weapons, four electronic warfare stations and 13 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,400 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 23 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,400 personnel, a tank, 23 armored combat vehicles, 50 motor vehicles, 23 field artillery guns and 11 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 12 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,040 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,040 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of eight mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,040 personnel, 26 armored combat vehicles, 66 motor vehicles and 14 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,130 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 15 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,130 personnel, 15 armored combat vehicles, 41 motor vehicles, 22 artillery guns and five electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 380 Ukrainian troops over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 380 Ukrainian troops and eight enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

"As many as 380 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 39 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns, seven electronic warfare stations and five ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 930 Ukrainian UAVs, 35 JDAM smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 930 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 35 American-made JDAM smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 35 JDAM guided aerial bombs and five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 930 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 57,436 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,354 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,563 multiple rocket launchers, 24,950 field artillery guns and mortars and 35,545 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.