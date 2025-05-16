Russia’s security blueprint aims to help Eurasia tackle all threats — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian proposal to create a comprehensive Eurasian security framework is intended to address a broad spectrum of threats both within the continent and in surrounding regions, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Foreign Policy Planning Department Alexander Trofimov said.

In an article for the National Strategy Issues scientific journal of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, published on the Foreign Ministry’s website, the senior Russian diplomat wrote: "In the coming era of multipolarity, resolving security issues in the Eurasian space is key both for reducing external threats facing Russia and maintaining global stability." According to him, the Russian initiative to build equal and indivisible security across Eurasia aligns with the trend toward regionalization in international affairs and supports the formation of a polycentric world order. It is "intended to counter the full range of threats and security challenges on and around the continent," Trofimov said.

The risks of hotbeds of tensions escalating into a large-scale conflict call into question consistent development across Eurasia which accounts for a large portion of the global economy and where "independent non-Western hubs of multipolarity" have consolidated, the diplomat continued. Sustainable architecture of equal and indivisible security should protect countries involved from external, including military threats, he emphasized.

Among subregional organizations in Eurasia that Trofimov said play a special role in strengthening security and bringing the interests of local players closer together he mentioned the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Further down the road, the senior Russian diplomat opined, all integrational organizations active in Eurasia could join forces and build their own system of division of labor, a scheme that he said would help them save resources, harmonize their economic plans, and become part of a larger architecture with well-developed horizontal links.