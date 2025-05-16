Direct contact between Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul expected to start at 9:00 a.m. GMT

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul are expected to open with words of greeting from Turkey at midday local time (9:00 a.m. GMT) on Friday, a source told TASS.

"Contact is expected [between Russia and Ukraine] at midday, Turkey will welcome the two sides with words of greeting," the source said.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to resume direct talks with Ukraine without any preliminary conditions on May 15 in Istanbul. The goal is to address the root causes of the conflict and potentially achieve a ceasefire.

Later, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said there was absolute logic in the choice of venue: the talks are resuming where they were interrupted at the insistence of the United Kingdom, which pressured the Kiev regime three years ago.

Late on Wednesday evening, Putin finalized the Russian team of negotiators for talks with Kiev. Like in 2022, when the negotiations between the two sides collapsed, the Russian delegation is being led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.