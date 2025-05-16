BISHKEK, May 16. /TASS/. Ukraine's attempt to turn the Istanbul talks with Russia into a spectacle and exacerbate the situation surrounding them has failed, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, told reporters.

He noted that the start of the negotiations has already been postponed by 24 hours. "We also see the same attempt by the other side to turn the pragmatic negotiation process into a show. Now, one or two days later, we see that when they tried to sway the situation, it was nothing but an attempt to adopt a format of events closer to those of [Vladimir] Zelensky, that is some kind of comedy, <...> it did not work out," the diplomat said.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that the Ukrainian authorities resume direct talks with Russia, which they had interrupted in 2022, on May 15 in Istanbul. The goal is to address the root causes of the conflict and potentially achieve a ceasefire. Later, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said that there was absolute logic in the choice of venue: the talks are resuming where they were interrupted at the insistence of the United Kingdom, which pressured the Kiev regime three years ago.

The Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, was ready for dialogue as early as Thursday morning. However, the Ukrainian delegation did not show up. Earlier, Zelensky had intended to fly to Istanbul in person, but he later refused. He formed his own group, headed by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, to lead the talks.