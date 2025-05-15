Russian delegation to Istanbul to make statement for media soon

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s delegation to Istanbul Vladimir Medinsky will make a statement for the press, a TASS correspondent reported.

It is expected at 5:30 p.m. Moscow time (2:30 p.m. GMT).

The statement will be made at Russia’s Consulate General in Istanbul.

The diplomatic mission emphasized that all interested media representatives are welcome.

Earlier, a TASS source said that there was no understanding yet as to when Russia and Ukraine will start their talks as Kiev has not yet articulated its stance.

The lineup of the Russian delegation to direct and unconditional negotiations in Istanbul was determined earlier. As in 2022, the delegation is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. The Russian team of negotiators also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.