Trade thaw between US, China eases recession concerns — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The de-escalation of the tariff standoff between the United States and China has helped stabilize financial markets and alleviate the growing fears of a global economic recession, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Trade thaw between China and the US is positive news for global trade," she said.

"This step largely eases the fears that have intensified in recent months about a global economic recession due to the reduction in the volume of international trade in goods, including due to the sharp "vertical surge" of reciprocal tariffs," she added.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that "a positive effect has already been seen in the form of stabilization of global financial markets, recovery of supply chains of products that were most affected by this "tariff tornado."

"We expect that the agreement between China and the United States on the creation of a mechanism for economic and trade consultations will allow the two countries to develop mutually acceptable parameters for trade and economic relations in the future," Zakharova concluded.

China and the US held talks on trade and economic issues in Switzerland on May 10-11. As a result, the two countries agreed to reduce the additional tariffs imposed since early April to 10% from May 14.