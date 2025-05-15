Russian delegation to report on progress of talks in Istanbul in due manner — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian negotiators, who are currently in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine, will duly report on their progress, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured reporters.

"They will report as required," Peskov said when asked whether any technical pauses for technical consultations or progress reports to the head of state can occur in negotiations with Ukraine that have yet to begin.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to resume direct talks between Russia and Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. Kiev and Moscow broke off the negotiations in Istanbul in the spring of 2022 at the initiative of the then British prime minister, Boris Johnson.

On Wednesday evening, Putin decided on the Russian team of negotiators and experts for talks with Kiev. Like in 2022, the Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The Russian delegation has been waiting for the Ukrainian side in Istanbul since this morning, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said.