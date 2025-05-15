Russia’s stance at Ukraine negotiations shifted due to changes on ground — Zakharova

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s stance at negotiations on the situation in Ukraine has been modified if compared to 2022 and adjustments are due to the situation on the ground, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists on Thursday.

"Yes, there are adjustments in Russia’s stance. These changes are due to developments on the ground," she said.

Zakharova noted that the Ukrainian territory diminishes every time the Kiev regime disrupts the negotiating process.

"If you want to grasp the connection between the negotiating process and territories, I should remind you of a statement made by the Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov] on September 28, 2024," Zakharova said.

According to her, Foreign Minister Lavrov stated at that time that Ukraine would have preserved a part of Donbass if the agreements reached at the April 2022 negotiations in Istanbul were observed.

"However, Sergey Lavrov added that each time when any agreement backed by Russia is breached, Ukraine becomes smaller," Zakharova said. "I think it would be wise to keep this quote in mind for everyone trying to find a connection between the negotiating process and the size of the [Ukrainian] territory."

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions. The plan is to start dialogue in Istanbul on May 15. Putin also recalled that Russia had declared multiple ceasefires that Kiev consistently broke, including a recent truce during the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, announced plans to travel to Istanbul on Thursday, following US President Donald Trump's call on Ukraine to immediately accept Putin’s offer for talks. Prior to that, Zelensky had insisted that a 30-day ceasefire should precede any negotiations with Moscow.

The Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. The Russian team of negotiators also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.