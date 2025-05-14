Putin speaks by phone with Brazil’s president as his plane stops over in Moscow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during his plane’s maintenance stopover in Moscow, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"A phone conversation took place between Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and President of the Federal Republic of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a technical stopover of the Brazilian presidential plane in Moscow on its way from China," the statement said.

Lula da Silva announced his intention to return to Russia at a news conference in Beijing during his visit to China. He planned to discuss with Putin the upcoming Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, Turkey. The Brazilian president made a brief stop in Moscow earlier on Wednesday and then left Russia.