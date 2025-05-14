Russia to strengthen cooperation with Asia through SCO, EAEU — Foreign Ministry

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Russia is poised to bolster its cooperation with Asian nations through key multilateral platforms such as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), stated Timur Zevakhin, Deputy Director of the Department of Asian and Pacific Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, during the International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

"Our focus remains firmly on practical collaboration within the CICA framework," Zevakhin emphasized. "This forum was established at a pivotal crossroads of centuries to expand cooperation in specific, thematically relevant areas that are of interest to member countries." He spoke at a session dedicated to enhancing the transport logistics potential among CICA member states.

He further remarked that progress in transportation and other cooperation initiatives must consider ongoing or emerging processes within the SCO and EAEU. "Our work, whether in transportation or other sectors, cannot proceed in isolation; it must align with developments within these regional organizations," Zevakhin explained.

The diplomat highlighted that within these associations, competitive projects are underway, particularly in transportation and logistics, aimed at establishing resilient supply chains. He expressed confidence that such initiatives serve the broader regional interests.

Zevakhin also outlined Russia’s leadership roles within CICA, notably managing the SME (small and medium enterprise) agenda for approximately 15 years. Additionally, in 2022, Russia initiated a dedicated track focused on cybersecurity and information communication technologies, with the next event scheduled for summer in St. Petersburg.

The 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum runs from May 13 to 18 in Kazan, with TASS serving as the general information partner.