Russia won’t renounce ties with Islamic world — top diplomat

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Russia values friendly relations with the Islamic world and will further enhance these ties, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening ceremony of the 9th Forum of the Young Diplomats from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

"At the end of June, we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Russia’s admission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as an observer. Russia, as the largest Eurasian power, is a civilization-like state, where many citizens who profess Islam live. It has traditionally maintained trusting and friendly relations with the Islamic world. We continue to broaden cooperation with Muslim countries in various fields," the top diplomat said in a video message.

According to him, Russia and the Islamic world states share common goals. "This includes a commitment to building a sustainable, multipolar world order based on universally recognized norms of international law; respect for cultural and civilizational diversity; and rejection of neo-colonial practices, including unilateral sanctions," he emphasized.

The Forum of the Young Diplomats from the OIC countries has been held in Kazan since 2016. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the main theme of this year’s meeting will be the diplomacy dedicated to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. About 50 representatives of foreign missions and experts from 20 OIC countries are expected to attend. They will exchange views on a wide range of issues related to the formation of a new architecture of international relations and global security.

The forum is being held on the sidelines of the 16th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’ taking place in Kazan on May 13-19. TASS is the event’s general media partner.