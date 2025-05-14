EU to sanction select banks, curb Russian uranium imports — Bild

BERLIN, May 14. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) plans to introduce restrictions on energy and banking sectors, as well as vessels and shipping companies, as part of the new package of anti-Russia sanctions, the Bild newspaper wrote citing sources in government circles.

Meanwhile, a source in EU institutions has told reporters that the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the EU has endorsed the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, with its approval by EU foreign ministers expected on May 20.

Europe may fully reject gas supplies from Russia and tighten restrictions on prices for its oil, Bild said, adding that negotiations with France are currently underway on cutting imports of Russian uranium for nuclear power plants.

In the shipping industry, this may refer to insurance for shipping companies and tankers of the so-called shadow fleet, according to the publication.

The EU may also blacklist certain banks operating in Russia or, as Brussels argues, participating in sanctions circumvention, Bild noted.