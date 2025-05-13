Russian diplomat slams NATO’s denial of accreditation to TASS journalist

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. By denying accreditation to a TASS correspondent covering a NATO informal ministerial meeting in Ankara, NATO dealt a blow to the ideals of freedom of speech and freedom of the press, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

On Telegram, she described those who made the decision as "destroyers of free speech."

In response to an accreditation request from TASS, the NATO press service replied that "your application for ad-hoc accreditation to cover the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Antalya (14-15 May 2025) was not successful.".