Outcome of Istanbul talks to depend on Kiev’s Western sponsors — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The outcome of the Istanbul talks will depend largely on Kiev’s Western sponsors and their readiness to face realities on the ground, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Without a doubt, what has been going on and continues to go on concerning Kiev’s absolutely unacceptable, as a matter of fact, criminal behavior amid our authorities’ repeated steps in terms of the cessation of fire indicates this regime’s inability to negotiate. But let us wait and see. Much will depend on how ready its sponsors are to face reality. This applies not only to Washington, but, of course, to European capitals which are enthusiastically and recklessly seeking to capitalize on this tragic situation," he told TASS.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions. He proposed to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. The Russian leader recalled that Russia had declared ceasefires more than once but all of them, including the latest three-day V-Day truce, were violated by the Kiev regime.

Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, announced his intention to travel to Istanbul on Thursday after US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept Putin’s invitation to engage in talks. Prior to this, Zelensky insisted that talks with Moscow were possible only amid a 30-day ceasefire.