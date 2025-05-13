Russia hopes to deal directly with Ukraine in Istanbul — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia hopes to deal directly with Ukraine in Istanbul, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"Our position has been clearly stated publicly. Our representatives are getting ready for this meeting. We hope it will be held and will not be used as a PR stunt, a move typical of many capitals," he said.

The senior Russian diplomat told reporters earlier in the day that the upcoming Istanbul talks will focus on reaching a sustainable peace agreement based on realities on the ground, particularly new Russian territories.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions. He proposed to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul.

Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, announced his intention to travel to Istanbul on Thursday after US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept Putin’s invitation to engage in talks.