Foreign companies' exit tactics won't be forgotten — Putin

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The way in which foreign companies left the Russian market will be taken into account by the authorities when assessing the prospects for their return to the country, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association.

"We need to look at how companies behaved. Some were rude, insulted us - well, let them stay away then, nuts to them," Putin said.

He highlighted that product quality requirements in Russia have always been higher than in the EU.