Putin says high inflation one of main economic problems in Russia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. High inflation is one of the main economic issues in Russia now, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with management of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association.

"Of course, we would like the economy to develop with rates we need <…>. High inflation is one of the main problems of the Russian economy today," he said, adding that "the task is challenging."

The authorities need to "suppress" inflation in such a way so as "not to freeze the economy itself," Putin said, adding that Russia needs to carry out a "soft landing" of the economy, which will allow the Central Bank to lower the key rate.