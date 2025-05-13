Business association head says Russia will cope with new Western sanctions

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia will cope with new sanctions that the West is threatening to impose, head of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association Alexey Repik said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Now I am confident that the economic safety circuit is reliably protected <…>. Regarding the upcoming potential negotiations [on sanctions]: <…> we coped in 2022, we will cope now as well," Repik said.

Earlier reports said that EU countries plan to agree on the bloc’s 17th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, which would mean foreign ministers could legally approve them next week.

The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the EU met in Brussels on Monday, with the approval of restrictions against Russia on the agenda. The European Commission presented the 17th package of sanctions to members of the bloc last week. Earlier reports said that the 17th package of sanctions would include the EU blacklisting about 60 individuals and companies from Russia, as well as 150 tankers that transport Russian oil.