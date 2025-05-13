Russia maintains intensive dialogue with Turkey, MFA says ahead of Istanbul talks

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Moscow maintains an intensive dialogue with Ankara and adjusts mutual approaches on international security issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We and our colleagues from Turkey, including the distinguished ambassador of Turkey to Moscow, Tanju Bilgic, discuss issues related to international security and interaction within international venues. We maintain an intensive dialogue with Turkey. The country is crucial for us in many respects. We understand this," the deputy foreign minister said.

"Therefore, we adjust our approaches - these are working issues. This is what we were doing yesterday when we met with the Turkish ambassador," Ryabkov noted.