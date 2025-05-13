Putin says Western brand apologies insufficient for return to Russian market

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A simple apology will not suffice for the return of Western brands that exited the Russian market, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association.

"What I would like to note. Alexey (Repik, head of Delovaya Rossiya - TASS) just said: ‘Someone has transferred money to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They should apologize.’ Well, no! This is not enough," Putin said. "This is not enough. We should definitely look at all those issues pragmatically," he stressed.

Representatives of large foreign brands willing to return are reaching out to him, Putin added. However, Russia will focus on its own national interests in deciding on Western brands’ return to the country, he noted.