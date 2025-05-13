SEVASTOPOL, May 13. /TASS/. In helping Ukraine fight against Russia, NATO has found that it has some defense "gaps," so the bloc is now trying to prolong the conflict in order to address its shortcomings, using the country as a kind of testing ground for military tactics, Dmitry Belik, member of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs, said.

Earlier, Business Insider published an article on the military maneuvers, tools and tactical approaches that are being employed in the Ukraine conflict, noting that the warfare models used in the conflict zone were different from those adopted by NATO. In particular, the article says that "Ukraine's Western allies have increasingly seen the war in Ukraine as a laboratory for modern warfare, one that provides a host of lessons."

"From the report, we can see that the proxy conflict with Russia that NATO initiated in Ukraine has revealed gaps in the bloc’s own defenses. That said, NATO’s planners now have to rack their brains about how to secure the military bloc’s defenses, while talking about the threats that Europe is allegedly facing from Russia. The alliance's aim is to fight against Russia via Ukrainian hands because over its long existence, the once defensive bloc has turned into an aggressively-minded organization. NATO has come to cite the far-fetched threat allegedly coming from Russia to justify this policy," Belik told TASS.

He stressed that for years, Ukraine was being prepared to become "a battering ram against Russia." Notably, Ukraine was the first of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries to join NATO’s Partnership for Peace program in 1994.

"In fact, partnership has turned into subjugation. Ukraine has actually become a proving ground where NATO practices military maneuvers and conducts various experiments - suffice to recall the biolabs that were created in Ukraine as part of the Pentagon’s military biological programs," the expert added.