{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Russian diplomat says talks with Ukraine should be held behind closed doors

"No one should hear what is going on in the talks, but this happens only when both sides are serious about reaching an agreement", Rodion Miroshnik said

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The negotiating process between Russia and Ukraine should proceed quietly, behind closed doors, as is usually the case when both sides genuinely want to reach an agreement, a Russian diplomat said.

"We have advanced a proposal and outlined its terms. And [the negotiating process] should move forward taking place behind closed doors," Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large, told the Rossiya-24 television channel. "No one should hear what is going on in the talks, but this happens only when both sides are serious about reaching an agreement."

He recalled that in the past, Kiev had shown a penchant for leaking information to the media, later "citing public outrage" as a pretext for rejecting Russia’s terms.

According to the Russian diplomat, Russia has demonstrated its readiness to engage in dialogue by advancing reasonable conditions and reiterating its readiness to observe a ceasefire. "Meanwhile, Ukraine has in recent months proven that it is incapable of halting its attacks, even despite all the statements, promises and rhetoric by its leaders and commanders," Miroshnik said.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions. He proposed to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. The Russian leader recalled that Russia had declared ceasefires more than once but all of them, including the latest three-day V-Day truce, were violated by the Kiev regime.

Tags
Ukraine crisisForeign policy
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian troops liberate Mirolyubovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Turkey’s top diplomat thinks Russia, Ukraine may soon reach compromise on talks
Hakan Fidan described the current situation where Ukraine demands a ceasefire before any talks and Russia insists that negotiations be held first as a political impasse
Read more
Russia’s peace terms at Istanbul talks to be tougher than in 2022 — Russian MP
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions
Read more
Nord Streams’ case exposes Europe’s ‘impotence’ in defending national interests
According to Alexander Grushko, Europe "quietly swallowed this act of sabotage"
Read more
Russia proceeds with groundwork for Istanbul negotiations — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin currently has no plans to provide additional comment on the projected Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul
Read more
Kiev’s strikes on Russian regions leave 70 civilians wounded, 21 killed over week — envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, residents of the Kursk, Belgorod, and Kherson regions as well as the Donetsk People’s Republic were hardest hit
Read more
Press review: Turkey to host Russia-Ukraine talks as NATO starts drills by Russian border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 12th
Read more
Russia’s Krakow consulate to close in at least 30 days — senior Polish diplomat
Three diplomats will be declared personae non gratae
Read more
Russian diplomat accuses France, Germany, UK of seeking to extend Ukraine conflict
According to Alexander Grushko, statements by European politicians are hard to comment on because their position changes dramatically within a short span of time
Read more
US sanctions 3 individuals, 1 company from Iran
The restrictions will freeze any assets that the designated persons and entity have in the US and ban US nationals and companies from doing business with them
Read more
UAC delivers another batch of Su-35S fighter jets to Russian Defense Ministry
The 4++ generation aircraft have run the gamut of tests by the manufacturer, have been tested in various working modes, and have performed a flight to the base aerodrome
Read more
Ceasefire with Ukraine can’t be achieved without due preparations — Russian envoy
A ceasefire is an instrument that "must be built into a separate peace mechanism," Rodion Miroshnik pointed out
Read more
Top Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss Putin’s initiative on talks in Istanbul on May 15
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions
Read more
Control of border village of Kotlyarovka to help repulse enemy attacks on DPR, expert says
Earlier the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the bordering village in the DPR by Russia’s Battlegroup Center
Read more
Afghanistan bans chess over ‘religious considerations’
All events related to this sport have been canceled
Read more
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
Putin showed a video modelling the flight of a nuclear power plant-equipped cruise missile circumventing missile defenses
Read more
Global oil demand rises by 1.7 mln bpd in Q1 2025 — Saudi Aramco CEO
Amin Nasser also noted that global oil refining volumes hit record levels in the first quarter
Read more
Foreign ministers of China, Brazil call for settling Ukraine crisis
The meeting took place in Beijing on May 12 and was also attended by the Brazilian president’s foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim
Read more
Leading EU countries, UK express support for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine
The participants in the meeting also agreed "to pursue ambitious measures to reduce Russia’s ability to wage war"
Read more
Novosibirsk university develops model to improve energy supply in Arctic
The Arctic has the potential for oil and gas production, and its development is strategically important for the country's economy
Read more
Zelensky says wants Trump to be present at talks in Istanbul
Trump said earlier that he could travel to Istanbul if he felt this would be useful for the Ukraine settlement talks
Read more
Brazil to launch small NPP construction with Rosatom soon — minister
Alexandre Silveira also praised collaboration with Russia on completing the third reactor at the Angra nuclear power plant in Rio de Janeiro state
Read more
Russia rejects outcome of prejudiced probe into MH17 disaster — Kremlin
According to the Dutch cabinet, the International Civil Aviation Organization Council has ruled that Russia was responsible for downing the civilian aircraft
Read more
Russian forces advance within 1 km of Ukrainian border in Dnepropetrovsk, DPR advisor says
Russian forces have been pushing forward along the entire line of contact in the DPR, Igor Kimakovsky noted
Read more
Kurdish PKK decides to dissolve itself, embracing democratic politics
The PKK added that at this stage, it is important that Turkey’s parliament assume its historical role
Read more
Berlin's silence over video showing Merz, Macron is telling — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the Elysee Palace had immediately labeled the news as fake, but had not asked the Kiev regime to stop spreading false information
Read more
Ukraine plan of Brazil, China to bring peace back in Europe — Lula
The Brazilian leader reiterated his call for a reform of the United Nations, emphasizing that the current format of the UN Security Council does not allow it to address the planet's major challenges
Read more
Trump to sign decree on May 12 to reduce drug prices in the US by 30-80%
US President stressed that he has been concerned for years about the high cost of drugs
Read more
Ukraine peace deal impossible without dialogue with Russia, Trump’s special envoy says
Steven Witkoff expressed his confidence that Russia was looking to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis
Read more
Russia now has no channels of dialogue with French president — Kremlin
Meanwhile, Macron, together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, arrived in Kiev on Saturday
Read more
Rubio calls EU, Ukraine counterparts to discuss settlement prospects — State Department
US Secretary of State spoke with top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Poland, the UK and Ukraine
Read more
Russia, as winning party, made generous proposal to Ukraine — expert
Rangarirai Shoko, the CEO of Zimbabwe's New Ziana News Agency, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "peace talks are meant to find common ground to end the conflict durably"
Read more
Russia proposes to create BRICS Association of Ethno-Gastronomic Tourism
Director of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Nikita Kondratyev noted that the global gastronomic tourism industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years
Read more
Tripoli-based officials say military operation in Libya’s capital over
The Defense Ministry said it directed the troops to "complete the implementation of its plan in the region to ensure sustainable security and stability"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Mirolyubovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Zelensky approves ratification of minerals deal with US
He has also signed a bill to create the US-Ukrainian reconstruction investment fund
Read more
Six people killed in clashes in Libyan capital
On Tuesday night, the Defense Ministry, subordinate to the Government of National Unity (GNU), announced the successful conclusion of the military operation in the capital following hours of heavy combat
Read more
PREVIEW: Putin to hold meeting with Delovaya Rossiya business group on Tuesday
He also plans to talk to participants of the organization's conference via video link
Read more
60th Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad to be held in Moscow
Each of the 10 members of the Russian team at the 59th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad that kicked off in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on May 6, has won a gold medal
Read more
West insists on 30-day ceasefire to give Kiev time to regroup — Russian diplomat
The diplomat recalled that the 2019 Paris summit will be remembered for Zelensky's surprise move when he unexpectedly refused to approve the final document that had been preliminarily agreed by all signatories
Read more
Russian ambassador to Poland says outlook for bilateral relations not good
Sergey Andreyev that while Russia has kept its door open for Polish citizens who wish to visit Kaliningrad, Warsaw is making maintaining normal ties impossible
Read more
Unrest erupts in Libya’s capital
The Interior Ministry of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity urged the residents to stay in their homes
Read more
Germany ready to lend diplomatic hand at potential Istanbul talks — government
Stefan Kornelius warned that if the parties fail to reach a ceasefire, it will be up to Kiev to decide whether to come to the negotiating table in Istanbul
Read more
Russia may close Poland’s diplomatic missions in Kaliningrad, Irkutsk — diplomat
Earlier in the day, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski decided to shut down the Russian Consulate General’s Office in Krakow
Read more
EU waits for talks in Turkey before pushing for sanctions against Russia — report
According to Bloomberg, US officials made it clear to their European counterparts on May 12 that they wanted to allow an opportunity for Russian and Ukraine to hold the talks
Read more
Russian diplomat sees NATO exercise in Lithuania as directed against Russia
According to Alexander Grushko, two military districts are being re-established and a tank corps is being formed in Karelia as a measures
Read more
China to cut tariffs on US goods to 10%
Beijing and Washington agreed to establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations
Read more
Zelensky says ready for talks in Istanbul
This statement came after US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to immediately agree to the negotiations proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which could take place in Turkey on May 15
Read more
Russian investigators launch criminal probe into Ukrainian attack on Rylsk in Kursk Region
Investigators are currently looking at which Ukrainian armed formations may have been behind this crime
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost many armored vehicles, heavy drones in fighting for Kotlyarovka
The statement followed the Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement on May 12 that units of the battlegroup had liberated the village
Read more
Russia to send delegation to Istanbul talks on May 15 regardless of Kiev’s stance — MP
Leonid Slutsky called on Kiev to listen to the only viable position, formulated by the Russian president, that can bring peace
Read more
Kotlyarovka’s liberation paves way for Russian troops to Dnepropetrovsk Region
Kotlyarovka neighbors the Dnepropetrovsk Region to the southwest of Krasnoarmeisk
Read more
Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu extends military contract until 2030
Sergey Shoigu's military rank is Army General
Read more
Russian troops expand control area in Kharkov Region on 30 km frontline — military expert
Troops "are demonstrating positive dynamics in that frontline area," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Drones, gunfire reported in northern India near border with Pakistan — newspaper
In turn, the ANI news agency reported that explosions were heard in the area as India’s air defenses engaged aerial targets
Read more
Australian mercenary eliminated in Kharkov Region — ABC
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the country’s Foreign Ministry have confirmed Parsons’ death and advised Australians against traveling to Ukraine
Read more
Edan Alexander arrives in Israel after release from Hamas captivity
With Alexander being release, Hamas continues to hold 58 hostages in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli side
Read more
Trump issues ultimatum, saying Russia, Ukraine should hold direct talks — Witkoff
According to the US President special envoy, if direct talks between Russia and Ukraine bring any result, there will be "a strong chance to getting an end to this conflict"
Read more
Putin’s talks proposal, new sanctions threats — key themes of Kremlin briefing
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia is set "to seriously seek ways for a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict"
Read more
Turkish, French top diplomats discuss Ukrainian reconciliation — sources
Earlier on Monday, Fidan discussed Ukrainian reconciliation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Read more
The Netherlands, Australia want ICAO to oblige Russia begin talks on MH17 case
According to the Dutch government, the ICAO Council ruled earlier in the day that Russia "is responsible for the downing of flight MH17"
Read more
Russia to retaliate closure of its Consulate General in Krakow — ministry spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova said that the response will be "asymmetric"
Read more
US to cut tariffs on China shipments to 54% from 120% — executive order
US President Donald Trump said earlier that the tariff on China shipments would be raised to 120%
Read more
Europe fully backs Kiev, unfit to mediate in conflict resolution talks
Dmitry Peskov noted that Europe’s stance "is rather pro-war, geared toward prolonging the war"
Read more
Over 50% of Russia’s oil output by 2030 to come from hard-to-recover reserves — expert
According to Russia’s Energy Strategy through 2050, the country is expected to reach an oil production volume of 540 mln tons by 2030 and maintain that level through mid-century
Read more
Russia’s ownership of Crimea not up for debate, Republika Srpska leader insists
Commenting on the European Union as a bloc, Milorad Dodik questioned its powers
Read more
Russia’s GDP growth rate slows to 2% in Q1 2025 — Central Bank
According to the Central Bank's forecast, the GDP growth rate will slow down to 1-2% in 2025 and to 0.5-1.5% in 2026
Read more
Gagauzian leader decries house arrest as 'political persecution', vows to fight
Earlier in the day, the Chisinau District Court ruled to extend Gutsul's house arrest by 30 days
Read more
Serbian leader rejects European Council president's call to condemn Russia
Aleksandar Vucic emphasized that his duty was to serve the people of Serbia and he was not obliged to obey anyone
Read more
Trump says may depart to Istanbul if this facilitates negotiations on Ukraine
When asked whether he was ready to join Europe and toughen anti-Russian sanctions, Trump replied: "If I felt it would be important toward getting the deal done"
Read more
Details over Ukraine territory, ZNPP, access to major waterways remain key — Witkoff
US president’s special envoy called the Zaporozhye nuke plant "a big part of this discussion because it’s a little bit of a crown jewel"
Read more
Zelensky's Istanbul meeting comments 'pure theatrics' — senior Russian senator
"That’s not how high high-level meetings are arranged, especially given the seriousness of the situation", Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
Ukraine has no strategy for responding to Russia's ceasefire offer, expert says
According to Zheng Renyi, Russia’s call for talks carries elements of both inevitability and surprise
Read more
UN hails initiatives on Ukrainian settlement — spokesman for UN chief
According to Stéphane Dujarric, the United Nations is ready to "support any and all meaningful initiatives to that end"
Read more
Revision of NATO’s military doctrine signals bloc is preparing for conflict — Russian MP
Andrey Kartapolov noted that NATO countries "aim to revive their defense industry and continue preparations for a future war"
Read more
European countries pledge to rearm Ukraine
The sides also expressed commitment "to robust security guarantees for Ukraine"
Read more
Kremlin says will reveal team for Ukraine talks as soon as Putin thinks fit
The Russian leader proposed to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul
Read more
Russian sailors to be evacuated from Seven Pearls tanker within next few days — embassy
The vessel was damaged by US airstrikes on Ras Isa in late April
Read more
Rubio thanks Turkish foreign minister for helping with Russia-Ukraine talks
They also discussed the NATO informal ministerial meeting in Antalya that is set to take place from May 14-15
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukraine’s HIMARS MLRS used to shell Kursk Region — top brass
The reconnaissance unit of Russia’s battlegroup North uncovered the location of the system near the settlement of Nagornovka in the Sumy Region
Read more
Press review: Russia, Ukraine mull peace as US, China slash tariffs amid tensions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 13th
Read more
Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Ukrainian settlement — sources
Earlier in the day, the top Turkish diplomat raised the topic of the Ukrainian settlement in his calls with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot
Read more
Europe's anti-Russian stance blocks peace in Ukraine — Dutch journalist
Joost Niemoller believes that the path to resolving the conflict lies through cooperation between major world powers, including the United States
Read more
Russian army to start battles for Krasnoarmeysk after seizure of Kotlyarovka — expert
Since 2014, Ukrainian troops have built "a large number of fortifications" in Krasnoarmeysk, Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia as part of his first foreign tour — media
The US president is expected to meet with Saudi leaders on Tuesday and also take part in a Saudi-US investment forum
Read more
Russia gives targeted response to Poland shutting down Consulate General in Krakow — MFA
Russia's response will be appropriate and guided by its national interests, Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Russian diplomat says talks with Ukraine should be held behind closed doors
"No one should hear what is going on in the talks, but this happens only when both sides are serious about reaching an agreement", Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army strongholds near Makeyevka in Lugansk region
Andrey Marochko added that Russian forces moved forward, took two wooded areas under their control and mopped up forest terrain
Read more
Leading European nations plan to use ‘all feasible levers’ to strengthen NATO — statement
The countries also pledged to continue providing weapons to Ukraine, enhance its defense industry capacity and explore the creation of a "coalition of air, land and maritime reassurance forces"
Read more
EU capitals to agree on 17th package of anti-Russia sanctions on Wednesday — FT
Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 member states "largely agreed on the latest batch of measures" on Monday
Read more
Japan reiterates push for dialogue toward peace deal with Russia — PM
Shigeru Ishiba stressed that it was essential to sustain communication and share information closely with Russia
Read more
Over 20 Russian residents wounded, six killed in Kiev's strikes during 3-day truce — envoy
The "most outrageous" cases of Kiev’s strikes during the ceasefire were recorded in the Kursk Region, Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
China to provide $9.2 bln worth of loans to Latin American countries
According to Xi Jinping, the China wants to import even more high-quality products from the region’s countries
Read more
UK counter-terror police investigate fire at prime minister’s home
the fire broke out at Keir Starmer’s personal property in north London, estimated at approximately $2.6 million, which is rented out
Read more
Russia totally right regarding special operation — Republika Srpska leader
In Milorad Dodik's opinion, Russia’s victory will improve the stability situation in Europe
Read more
Russian troops liberate Kotlyarovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored fighting vehicles and two artillery guns in its area of responsibility
Read more
Drone attack in Lugansk kills two Emergencies Ministry employees, injures 15
Two were hospitalized, while thirteen were discharged for outpatient treatment
Read more
Russian women most beautiful in world, over 80% of citizens surveyed say in new poll
The poll data shows that 11% of young Russian women aged 18 to 24 years old would like to take part in a beauty contest, while 70% of Russian men would be willing to see their significant other participate
Read more
Russia’s oil output growth to 540 mln tons needs extensive use of hard-to-recover reserves
According to Alexander Novak, hard-to-recover, waterlogged, and depleted reserves account for about 60% of Russia’s total oil reserves
Read more
Hungary rejects EC’s plans to halt Russian oil, gas imports — PM Orban
Viktor Orban noted that the initiative would lead to soaring oil, natural gas and electricity prices and "simply destroy the Hungarian economy"
Read more