MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The negotiating process between Russia and Ukraine should proceed quietly, behind closed doors, as is usually the case when both sides genuinely want to reach an agreement, a Russian diplomat said.

"We have advanced a proposal and outlined its terms. And [the negotiating process] should move forward taking place behind closed doors," Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large, told the Rossiya-24 television channel. "No one should hear what is going on in the talks, but this happens only when both sides are serious about reaching an agreement."

He recalled that in the past, Kiev had shown a penchant for leaking information to the media, later "citing public outrage" as a pretext for rejecting Russia’s terms.

According to the Russian diplomat, Russia has demonstrated its readiness to engage in dialogue by advancing reasonable conditions and reiterating its readiness to observe a ceasefire. "Meanwhile, Ukraine has in recent months proven that it is incapable of halting its attacks, even despite all the statements, promises and rhetoric by its leaders and commanders," Miroshnik said.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions. He proposed to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. The Russian leader recalled that Russia had declared ceasefires more than once but all of them, including the latest three-day V-Day truce, were violated by the Kiev regime.