Russian troops liberate Mirolyubovka community in Donetsk region over past day

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Mirolyubovka in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Mirolyubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,375 troops in all frontline areas in past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,375 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 195 troops and three tanks in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, over 290 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, more than 470 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, over 160 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 50 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Atinskoye, Ryzhevka, Pavlovka and Bessalovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, three tanks, 15 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Monachinovka, Nechvolodovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Kirovsk, Redkodub and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 290 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Serebryanka, Konstantinovka, Pleshcheyevka, Ilyinovka, Ivanopolye, Zarya and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 290 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 470 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Aleksandropol, Novoaleksandrovka, Ulyanovka, Novoolenovka, Novaya Poltavka, Petrovskoye, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk and Novosergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 470 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Voskresenka, Alekseyevka, Bogatyr, Komar and Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 160 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 50 Ukrainian troops and an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Stepovoye and Lukyanovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Ponyatovka, Tokarevka and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 10 motor vehicles and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian workshop producing self-propelled artillery guns

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian workshop producing Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems and deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a workshop assembling Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems and also deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 132 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 74 Ukrainian UAVs, eight JDAM smart bombs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down 74 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight JDAM guided aerial bombs and a rocket of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 74 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 56,944 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,310 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,562 multiple rocket launchers, 24,791 field artillery guns and mortars and 35,394 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.