MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia will dispatch its delegation of negotiators to talks in Istanbul on May 15, despite Ukraine’s position, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, stated at a plenary session of the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

"On Thursday, May 15, our negotiators must be in Istanbul, regardless of Kiev’s stance, and they will be there. And this clearly shows that, today, Russia is materializing the only genuine peace-oriented scheme proposed by our president," the senior legislator said.

Had Kiev moved to implement the Istanbul agreements back in 2022, hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved, Slutsky maintained. "As we revisit our special responsibility to humanity in defeating Nazism and the Nazi ideology today, Russia’s position, formulated by our president, is there at the negotiating table. I call on Kiev to listen to the only viable position, formulated by the Russian president, that can bring peace," he argued.

Also, Slutsky urged the leaders in Berlin, Kiev, and Paris to take responsibility and put what he called fabricated confrontation with Russia to a halt.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, the Russian leader invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions. Putin proposed to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. He recalled that Russia had declared ceasefires more than once but all of them, including the recent three-day ceasefire declared for Victory Day, were violated by the Kiev regime.

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky shared his plans to arrive in Istanbul on Thursday. His statement came after US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to immediately agree to Putin’s proposal to negotiate. Before that, Zelensky insisted talks with Moscow be preceded by a 30-day ceasefire.