Russia and Tanzania discuss resumption of direct air service

ST. PETERSBURG, May 13. /TASS/. Russia and Tanzania have discussed the prospects for resuming direct air service between the two countries. Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, commenting on the outcomes of the plenary session of the Intergovernmental Russia-Tanzania Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in St. Petersburg, emphasized the need for the prompt entry of the intergovernmental air service agreement into force.

"In tourism, the top priority is to resume direct air connections," Reshetnikov noted.

In June of last year, an agreement on air transport was signed between the Russian Government and the Government of Tanzania. "It is essential to finalize all procedures as quickly as possible to bring the agreement into effect," the Minister of Economic Development added.

To help ensure future passenger demand, an orientation tour to Tanzania is planned for June, aimed at representatives from the business community, media, and social media influencers.