Europe fully backs Kiev, unfit to mediate in conflict resolution talks

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Europe is fully aligned with Ukraine and is unfit to act as a mediator in the negotiation process, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Since Europe completely supports Ukraine, it cannot claim to have an impartial and even-handed approach," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question whether there was a place for European representatives at the negotiating table on the Ukrainian conflict resolution.

He noted that Europe’s stance "is rather pro-war, geared toward prolonging the war. It is in stark contrast to the approach demonstrated in Moscow or Washington for example."

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions. The plan is to start dialogue in Istanbul on May 15. Putin also recalled that Russia had declared multiple ceasefires that Kiev consistently broke, including a recent truce during the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, announced plans to travel to Istanbul on Thursday. The statement came after US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to immediately accept Putin’s offer for talks. Prior to that, Zelensky had insisted that a 30-day ceasefire should precede any negotiations with Moscow.