Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army strongholds near Makeyevka in Lugansk region

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed several Ukrainian army strongholds and captured two forest belts near Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"In their active combat operations, Russian troops destroyed several enemy strongholds northwest of Makeyevka in the LPR," the military expert said.

In that frontline area, Russian forces moved forward, took two wooded areas under their control and mopped up forest terrain, he added.