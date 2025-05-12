Polish authorities provide no evidence of Russia’s involvement in acts of sabotage — envoy

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Polish authorities, who accuse Russia of being behind a 2024 mall fire in Warsaw, have yet to present any evidence to substantiate their claims, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev told Rossiya-24 television in an interview.

A major fire broke out at a shopping mall on Marywilska Street in Warsaw’s northern part early on May 12, 2024. The entire building burned down. Poland’s authorities claimed "Russian special services" were behind the incident. Exactly one year later, on May 12, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced that Russia’s consulate general in Krakow would be shut down, citing the results of a domestic investigation that points to Russian involvement.

"They justify it [the consulate’s closure] by claims that Russia was allegedly involved in acts of sabotage in Poland, that our special services organized last year’s shopping mall fire and that Polish law enforcement allegedly has irrefutable evidence to substantiate that, which they, of course, have not presented," Andreyev said.