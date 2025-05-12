{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Polish authorities provide no evidence of Russia’s involvement in acts of sabotage — envoy

Poland’s authorities claimed "Russian special services" were behind a 2024 mall fire in Warsaw

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Polish authorities, who accuse Russia of being behind a 2024 mall fire in Warsaw, have yet to present any evidence to substantiate their claims, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev told Rossiya-24 television in an interview.

A major fire broke out at a shopping mall on Marywilska Street in Warsaw’s northern part early on May 12, 2024. The entire building burned down. Poland’s authorities claimed "Russian special services" were behind the incident. Exactly one year later, on May 12, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced that Russia’s consulate general in Krakow would be shut down, citing the results of a domestic investigation that points to Russian involvement.

"They justify it [the consulate’s closure] by claims that Russia was allegedly involved in acts of sabotage in Poland, that our special services organized last year’s shopping mall fire and that Polish law enforcement allegedly has irrefutable evidence to substantiate that, which they, of course, have not presented," Andreyev said.

Tags
Foreign policy
Military operation in Ukraine
Control of border village of Kotlyarovka to help repulse enemy attacks on DPR, expert says
Earlier the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the bordering village in the DPR by Russia’s Battlegroup Center
Russian forces hit airplane repair shop, drone boats warehouses — top brass
According to the ministry, since May 8, Russian air defenses have downed 58 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones outside the special military operation zone
Putin’s talks proposal, new sanctions threats — key themes of Kremlin briefing
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia is set "to seriously seek ways for a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict"
Trump to sign decree on May 12 to reduce drug prices in the US by 30-80%
US President stressed that he has been concerned for years about the high cost of drugs
Negotiations proposal with Kiev aimed at eliminating root causes of crisis — United Russia
According to him, the president's peace initiative was expressed in a timely manner and its message is simple - Russia is not looking for "a temporary peace" and is ready to work on ironclad guarantees, which it expects from other participants in the process
Germany ready to lend diplomatic hand at potential Istanbul talks — government
Stefan Kornelius warned that if the parties fail to reach a ceasefire, it will be up to Kiev to decide whether to come to the negotiating table in Istanbul
Dodik finds Putin’s decision to launch special military operation justified
The president of Republika Srpska described Putin as a "person who understands perfectly well where the world is, where Russia is"
Ukrainian shelling kills, injures dozens throughout May holidays — Russian envoy
The allegedly peaceful rhetoric of Vladimir Zelensky does not in any way correspond to the situation on the ground, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik emphasized
Russia holds initiative in Ukrainian issue despite Europe's efforts — senator
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Ukraine resume direct negotiations and start them on May 15 in Istanbul "
Hungary cancels meeting with Ukraine on national minorities over espionage scandal
Magyar said that Ukraine’s actions "cast doubt on the sincerity of their intentions to resolve open issues" in relations with Hungary
Hostage with US citizenship may be released in Gaza on May 12 — The Times of Israel
According to the source, the negotiating group has set the goal to secure Edan Alexander's release at the beginning of the coming week
Putin's offer of talks shows real desire for peace — Kremlin
"A lasting peace can be achieved only through serious negotiations, and the readiness for these negotiations has now been shown and demonstrated by the [Russian] president," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
PREVIEW: US president embarks on foreign trip to Middle East
The official part will be held on May 13-16
EU to prepare fresh anti-Russian sanctions unless truce in Ukraine starts by May 13
If the ceasefire is not in place by the end of the day, the European side will move for further sanctions, German Government Spokesman Stefan Kornelius said
Top Russian defense official, Libyan National Army commander discuss situation in Libya
"The sides confirmed their mutual willingness to develop cooperation through the defense ministries of the two countries in order to ensure security and stability in the Middle East region," the statement said
Press review: Turkey to host Russia-Ukraine talks as NATO starts drills by Russian border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 12th
Poland’s top diplomat moves to close Russian Consulate in Krakow
Polish Foreign Minster Radoslaw Sikorski explained that the decision comes after what Sikorski called a sabotage attack on the Marywilska 44 shopping center
Macron slams Russia's offer of talks 'unacceptable' for Kiev
"It is unacceptable for the Ukrainians because they cannot hold talks while they are being shelled," French President said
Settlement in Ukraine not just signing of document, but complex process — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 11 invited Ukraine to resume the direct negotiations without preconditions interrupted in 2022
Ukrainian shelling of Kherson Region kills four, injures two — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, two apartment buildings and a private house were damaged in Novaya Kakhovka
Ukraine’s Odessa to protest against political repressions in Ukraine
Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine, Middle East in his first Regina Caeli prayer
"As Pope Francis said, I appeal to the world's leaders: no more war," the pontiff, who was elected on May 8, said
Zelensky's Istanbul meeting comments 'pure theatrics' — senior Russian senator
"That’s not how high high-level meetings are arranged, especially given the seriousness of the situation", Konstantin Kosachev said
Ukraine hit LPR frontline zones during ceasefire, killed residents — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the situation at the line of engagement has not changed significantly and remains steadily tense
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Trump welcomes Russia's initiative on talks with Ukraine, unlike Macron — senator
Alexey Pushkov noted that Trump's reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer of talks is quite different from that of Macron, who is trying to dictate his own terms
Russian cuisine standard to be finalized — ministry
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov added that the Russian cuisine is an integral part of cultural heritage
Lula da Silva offers Putin to mediate talks on Ukrainian settlement
According to chief presidential advisor Celso Amorim, the Brazilian leader's position on Ukrainian crisis is close to that of the administration of US President Donald Trump
US, China reach deal to cut trade deficit, US officials say, details on Monday — Reuters
Bessent told reporters that details would be announced on Monday and that U.S. President Donald Trump was fully aware of the results of the "productive talks"
As many as 230 air attacks by Ukrainian forces thwarted in a week in DPR
According to the FSB Directorate, the most intensive activity of enemy reconnaissance UAVs over the regional capital was recorded on the eve of the Victory Day celebration
Direct talks necessary for ceasefire in Ukraine, Kremlin says
"A simplistic approach towards this issue is inappropriate," Dmitry Peskov stated
Bitcoin price exceeds $105,000 for the first time since January 31
By 04:19 a.m. Moscow time (01:19 a.m. GMT) its price slowed its growth and was at $104,495
Egypt and Qatar call Hamas' decision to release hostage ‘encouraging step’
According to a statement the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Cairo and Doha "affirm the urgent need to end the war on Gaza to avoid further humanitarian consequences"
Zelensky says ready for talks in Istanbul
This statement came after US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to immediately agree to the negotiations proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which could take place in Turkey on May 15
Moscow's May 9 parade marks expansion of global politics space — expert
Fyodor Lukyanov pointed out that over 80 years after World War II ended, it gives a clear message that the war was global, that it affected the entire world and laid the foundations for a fundamentally different international order
Moscow now center of world politics and decision-making — senator
Commenting on Saturday's visit to Kiev by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, Kosachev noted that it had yielded nothing
Afghanistan bans chess over ‘religious considerations’
All events related to this sport have been canceled
Paris insists white object on Macron's desk nothing but handkerchief, not narcotic
The Elysee Palace stated that when European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs
Senator labels Poland’s decision to close Russian consulate in Krakow as unfriendly move
According to Konstantin Kosachev, Poland seeks to pitch its citizens against Russia as much as possible in order to untie its hands in its policy course on Ukraine and other anti-Russian policies
Magnitude 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocks China
No injuries or damage were reported
Ukraine waging smear campaign against Budapest — top Hungarian diplomat
"This is happening because of the strong position Hungary has taken on continued war in Ukraine," Peter Szijjarto said
Russia to respond appropriately to Polish move to close its consulate in Krakow — diplomat
"Warsaw deliberately seeks to ruin the relations, by acting against its citizens," Maria Zakharova stated
Russia now has no channels of dialogue with French president — Kremlin
Meanwhile, Macron, together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, arrived in Kiev on Saturday
Representatives of over 150 countries invited to security meeting in Moscow in late May
The forum is expected to focus on international cooperation in the field of security
Russia’s Krakow consulate to close in at least 30 days — senior Polish diplomat
Three diplomats will be declared personae non gratae
UAC delivers another batch of Su-35S fighter jets to Russian Defense Ministry
The 4++ generation aircraft have run the gamut of tests by the manufacturer, have been tested in various working modes, and have performed a flight to the base aerodrome
Russian army to start battles for Krasnoarmeysk after seizure of Kotlyarovka — expert
Since 2014, Ukrainian troops have built "a large number of fortifications" in Krasnoarmeysk, Andrey Marochko noted
Kotlyarovka’s liberation paves way for Russian troops to Dnepropetrovsk Region
Kotlyarovka neighbors the Dnepropetrovsk Region to the southwest of Krasnoarmeisk
Coming to Istanbul and beginning negotiations is easy if Kiev wants it — Kremlin aide
"A proposal on negotiations without preconditions has been made," Yury Ushakov noted
US optimistic about trade negotiations with China — Commerce Secretary
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant held two rounds of talks in Geneva on Saturday to resolve tensions in the wake of imposition of mutual customs duties
Many world leaders traveled to Moscow for Victory Day defying pressure, Kremlin says
According to the Dennik news website, the Slovak prime minister's plane flew to Moscow on a longer, southern route because Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania denied the plane access to their airspace
At least 15 people killed by Israeli air force strike on a school in Gaza Strip — TV
Al Jazeera also reports that over the past 24 hours, during strikes and raids by the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip, at least 40 Palestinians were killed, over 80 were injured
Australian mercenary eliminated in Kharkov Region — ABC
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the country’s Foreign Ministry have confirmed Parsons’ death and advised Australians against traveling to Ukraine
Putin discusses with Erdogan his initiative to resume talks with Kiev
According to the Kremlin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fully supported his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's initiative to resume direct talks between Moscow and Kiev
China supports all efforts to establish peace in Ukraine — MFA
Lin Jian highlighted China’s readiness "to work together with the international community on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and to continue playing a positive role in resolving the conflict"
Kremlin praises Trump’s calls to Kiev to take part in meeting proposed by Russia
Dmitry Peskov also recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed his readiness to do everything possible to host talks
Russia effectively develops cooperation with Islamic countries — Putin
For centuries, Russian multi-ethnic country has been open to broad cooperation with the countries of the Islamic world, the president noted
US priority for Ukraine is ‘an immediate ceasefire’ — Rubio
"The Secretary expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications," the statement says
China to cut tariffs on US goods to 10%
Beijing and Washington agreed to establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations
Russia views Nigeria as promising partner in Africa — defense minister
Commenting on the meeting, Belousov stated, "We regard Nigeria as a promising partner on the African continent"
Putin's proposals of talks shows distrust of Europe — newspaper
The newspaper emphasized that the Russian leader's latest words were an obvious move against Kiev's European partners
Russian troops liberate Kotlyarovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored fighting vehicles and two artillery guns in its area of responsibility
Kurdish PKK decides to dissolve itself, embracing democratic politics
The PKK added that at this stage, it is important that Turkey’s parliament assume its historical role
Things for Kiev ‘not going so well’ on battlefield — US Vice President Vance
"The Ukrainians would like to do a ceasefire", he said
US tells Israel Hamas ready to release hostage — Netanyahu's office
The statement said that negotiations will continue with fighting unrelenting in the Gaza Strip
PM proposes Slovenia as venue for direct Russia-Ukraine talks
Robert Golob compared the possibility of holding talks in his country to the first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart George W. Bush Jr. on Slovenian territory in 2001
North Korean soldiers showed courage and heroism while liberating Kursk Region — Putin
North Korean servicemen professionally and conscientiously carried out the tasks of liberating the border areas of the Kursk region from Ukrainian formations, Putin emphasized
Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu extends military contract until 2030
Sergey Shoigu's military rank is Army General
NATO top diplomats' meeting in Turkey happens to coincide with potential Ukraine talks
The diplomat emphasized that "the alliance can use the presence of its ministers in Turkey during the Russia-Ukraine talks to provide moral support to Kiev or to hold additional consultations with it in the course of the talks with Russia, if they take place"
Russian forces advance within 1 km of Ukrainian border in Dnepropetrovsk, DPR advisor says
Russian forces have been pushing forward along the entire line of contact in the DPR, Igor Kimakovsky noted
UN does not comment on Russia’s proposal of direct talks with Kiev
Earlier in the day, Putin suggested resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15
Russian Navy strategy through 2050 nears completion — deputy PM
Denis Manturov emphasized that the civilian and military objectives of shipyards should be aligned
World community supports Putin's approach on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that the Russian leader had made a statement in which he clearly and unambiguously outlined Moscow's position on the resumption of direct talks in Istanbul "without any preconditions"
Hungary rejects EC’s plans to halt Russian oil, gas imports — PM Orban
Viktor Orban noted that the initiative would lead to soaring oil, natural gas and electricity prices and "simply destroy the Hungarian economy"
Kiev left Russia’s Victory Day ceasefire proposal unanswered — Putin
Shortly after Russia announced this proposal on May 5, the Kiev government launched large-scale attacks overnight to May 7, noted president
Russian investigators launch criminal probe into Ukrainian attack on Rylsk in Kursk Region
Investigators are currently looking at which Ukrainian armed formations may have been behind this crime
US approves Germany’s transfer of 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine — NYT
According to the report, these weapons are manufactured on the US territory and cannot be handed over to a third country without the US government’s approval
NATO countries launch massive anti-Russian campaign before May 9 — Piskarev
Head of a State Duma commission also noted that the commission had recorded "facts of desecration of war graves and memorials in 15 European countries, a ban on the performance of Soviet songs and marches of the war years
Truce must be reached before negotiations on Ukraine — Kellogg
Earlier, US President Donald Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to resume direct talks with Kiev
Ukraine has no strategy for responding to Russia's ceasefire offer, expert says
According to Zheng Renyi, Russia’s call for talks carries elements of both inevitability and surprise
Putin makes concession by offering Ukraine direct talks — Kneissl
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early morning hours of May 11, the Russian head of state proposed to the Kiev authorities to resume direct talks without preconditions Ukraine had interrupted in 2022
Hostilities now under way, Russia suggests resuming talks - Putin
He expressed gratitude to Russia’s foreign partners for their peace-oriented efforts
European countries pledge to rearm Ukraine
The sides also expressed commitment "to robust security guarantees for Ukraine"
Turkey’s top diplomat thinks Russia, Ukraine may soon reach compromise on talks
Hakan Fidan described the current situation where Ukraine demands a ceasefire before any talks and Russia insists that negotiations be held first as a political impasse
India shoots down several Pakistani planes — air force spokesman
Bharti declined to talk about the losses of the Indian Air Force
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys Ukrainian manpower in Zaporozhye Region
Grad MLRS teams effectively suppress artillery positions, destroy UAV control and stationing sites and make a substantial contribution to destroying the Ukrainian army’s manpower, hardware and military installations
Russian troops destroy Ukraine’s HIMARS MLRS used to shell Kursk Region — top brass
The reconnaissance unit of Russia’s battlegroup North uncovered the location of the system near the settlement of Nagornovka in the Sumy Region
Emergencies Ministry sappers destroy 2,100 munitions in Kursk Region over month
The demining zone includes 122 border settlements
Top Iranian diplomat warns Eurotroika against escalating situation around nuclear program
Iran warned all JCPOA signatories that any misuse of the snapback mechanism would lead to consequences — not only ending Europe’s role in the deal, but potentially escalating tensions to a point of no return
Ukraine violates ceasefire 14,043 times — top brass
According to it, the Russian Armed Forces mirrored the Ukrainian military's ceasefire violations and reacted adequately to the emerging situation
Ukraine’s EU accession to lead Europe into war with Russia, Hungarian PM warns
Viktor Orban confirmed that the Hungarian government opposed the idea of granting EU membership to Ukraine
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
Putin showed a video modelling the flight of a nuclear power plant-equipped cruise missile circumventing missile defenses
China-US trade talks are important step toward resolving differences — Vice Premier
He Lifeng believes that the talks in Switzerland have attracted the close attention of the world community
Trump angered by question about his role in choosing new pope
The US leader also emphasized that he won the Catholic vote by a wide margin and urged ABC News president Robert Iger to be more careful in choosing employees
EU gradually turning into 'European NATO,' Russian senator says
Pushkov stressed that the strengthening of military cooperation between the UK and the EU was being carried out on an anti-Russian basis
US is ‘only side’ that can force Israel to stop war in Gaza — Palestinian Vice President
Hussein al-Sheikh said that "Hamas is part of the people and cannot be eliminated from the political life"
US, China agree on mutual reduction of tariffs to 10% — statement
The US will cut additional tariffs on Chinese goods imposed in April by 24 percentage points "for an initial period of 90 days," "while retaining the remaining ad valorem rate of 10%," the statement reads
China, US agree to create mechanism for trade and economic consultations — Xinhua
China and the US will soon agree on the relevant details and publish a joint statement on the results of the talks on May 12, the agency reported
Iran may agree to limit level of uranium enrichment or volumes — Foreign Minister
The Iranian delegation at the consultations was led by Araghchi, while the American delegation was led by US special envoy Steven Witkoff
Hamas confirms plans to release hostage with U.S. citizenship
The movement stressed that the release of the prisoner should be "part of the measures taken to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip"
