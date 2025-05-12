Russia's Consulate General in Krakow should cease operations by June 30 — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Russian Consulate General in Krakow has been given a deadline of June 30 to complete its work, Andrey Ordash, Minister Counselor at the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, told reporters after visiting the Polish Foreign Ministry, where he received a corresponding notice.

"We received a note from the Polish Foreign Ministry that we must shut down our Consulate General in Krakow by June 30," the diplomat said, as quoted by Onet.

Ordash also commented on Warsaw's accusations against Russia of allegedly "arranging sabotage."

"The accusations against us, which provided a pretext to shut down the consulate, are absurd and completely groundless," Ordash said. "This is Poland's choice. Our relations are not at their best as of now. The Polish side has decided to make them even worse," the diplomat concluded.