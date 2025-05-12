Russian army to start battles for Krasnoarmeysk after seizure of Kotlyarovka — expert

LUGANSK, May 12. /TASS/. The Russian army’s seizure of Kotlyarovka enables it to start battles for liberating Krasnoarmeysk (called Pokrovsk by Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"The liberation of Kotlyarovka primarily involves a set of measures that ensure the liberation of the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk. I see our troops consistently outflanking Ukrainian positions. Kotlyarovka is located just southwest of Krasnoarmeysk," the military expert pointed out.

"Naturally, this advance by our troops in the northern direction from Kotlyarovka suggests that we will be closing in on the Ukrainian battlegroup in Krasnoarmeysk from the flanks and, naturally, encircling that community," he explained.

Since 2014, Ukrainian troops have built "a large number of fortifications" in Krasnoarmeysk, the military expert said.

"This is a large logistics center, which Ukrainian militants have fortified over a long period of time. Moreover, there are fortifications on the territory of that town that were built during the Soviet period. Therefore, it is inexpedient to launch a frontal attack on the town, from my point of view. Apparently, this is also because our General Staff has decided to move in the eastern and western directions from that settlement," he said.