Russian investigators launch criminal probe into Ukrainian attack on Rylsk in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian investigators have launched a probe into Ukraine's attack on the settlement of Rylsk in Russia’s borderline area in the Kursk Region, looking at it as a terrorist act, Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, told TASS on Monday.

"The Main Military Investigation Board of the Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal probe on charges of a terrorist act [Russian Criminal Code’s Article 205]," she said.

According to her statement, on May 11 Ukrainian militants intentionally shelled civilian infrastructure facilities in the city of Rylsk, wounding three civilians and causing damage to a hotel and several residential houses.

"Upon inspection, military investigators found fragments of rockets fired from a US-made M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launcher at the site," she continued.

"Investigators are currently looking at which Ukrainian armed formations may have been behind this crime," Petrenko added.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that the Ukrainian military launched a missile strike on the city of Rylsk.

As a result, a hotel building leading into the city was damaged. Three civilians sustained wounds and had to be hospitalized. Among them are two males who suffered shrapnel wounds to the head and arms as well numerous fractures.