Kremlin spokesman slams Poland’s accusations over shopping mall fire as groundless

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Poland’s claims that Russia was responsible for a 2024 shopping mall fire in Warsaw are absolutely baseless and are part of Warsaw’s Russophobic stance, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"As for various accusations, there are a lot of them against Russia in Poland. This is part of its absolutely Russophobic and unfriendly position towards our country. The more so as these accusations are always absolutely baseless," he said.

A major fire broke out at a shopping mall on Marywilska Street in Warsaw’s northern part early on May 12, 2024. The entire building burned down. Poland’s authorities claimed "Russian special services" were behind the accident. A year later, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced his decision to shut down Russia’s consulate general in Krakow, citing the results of a domestic investigation.

Meanwhile, the Polish national prosecutor general’s office said that "two Ukrainian nationals" had been charged with arson in connection with the fire. One of them has been detained and the other one, according to investigators, is staying in Russia, from where he allegedly directed the actions of his arson accomplice.