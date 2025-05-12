Emergencies Ministry sappers destroy 2,100 munitions in Kursk Region over month

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s sappers have found and destroyed more than 4,300 munitions in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the agency's press service told TASS.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry continues to survey the territories and search for explosive objects in the Kursk border area. In total, more than 4,300 dangerous objects have been destroyed since the work began, including 2,100 in the last month alone," the ministry said.

The demining zone includes 122 border settlements. Among the main finds are drones, their ammunition, missile warheads and other munitions produced by NATO countries. The deminers are using a three-ton robot that destroys mines and ammunition.

The Emergencies Ministry emphasized that retreating Ukrainian militants disguise explosives. "Dangerous finds can be in high grass or covered with branches and dead wood. Only specialists can detect such ammunition," the agency quoted a sapper commander as saying.