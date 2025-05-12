DONETSK, May 12. /TASS/. Russian troops in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the line of engagement have less than a kilometer to go to reach the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Igor Kimakovsky, advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told Channel One.

"There has been notable progress south of Pokrovsk, known as Krasnoarmeysk in Russia, specifically toward Dnepropetrovsk border areas," Kimakovsky said. "Our guys have been advancing from Aleksandrovka, and there, too, they have closed in to around a kilometer of the border," he added.

Russian forces have been pushing forward along the entire line of contact in the DPR, he said.