DONETSK, May 12. /TASS/. The liberation of Kotlyarovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) paves the way for Russian troops to the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a source in the Russian military structures told TASS on Monday.

"Kotlyarovka is in fact neighbors on the Dnepropetrovsk Region to the southwest of Krasnoarmeisk [called Pokrovsk by Ukraine]," the source stated. "The liberation of this settlement paves the way to the neighboring region."

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the country’s troops liberated the community of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.