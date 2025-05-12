Direct talks necessary for ceasefire in Ukraine, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are necessary in order to find a way for a ceasefire, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There have to be negotiations, direct negotiations in order to find a way for a ceasefire," he told a Sky News reporter on Sunday.

"A simplistic approach towards this is inappropriate," the Kremlin official added.

On May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Premier Donald Tusk visited Kiev where, during talks with the Ukrainian side, they proposed a 30-day ceasefire beginning on May 12.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early morning hours on May 11, proposed to the Kiev authorities to resume without any preconditions the direct talks they had interrupted at the end of 2022. He suggested to launch the negotiations in Istanbul on May 15.

The Russian leader also noted that previously, Russia had repeatedly declared ceasefires that were invariably violated by the Kiev regime, including the most recent three-day truce introduced during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.