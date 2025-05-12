Ukrainian shelling of Kherson Region kills four, injures two — governor

GENICHESK, May 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Kherson Region over the past 24 hours, killing four people and injuring two others, Governor Vladimir Saldo reported.

"The attack of enemy drones on the village of Chelburda resulted in the death of four people, another was injured. He was taken to the hospital. A local resident was injured in Golaya Prystan," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, two apartment buildings and a private house were damaged in Novaya Kakhovka. "The enemy also shelled Alyoshki, Kakhovka, Kairy, Kazachy Lagerya, Kamenka, Korsunka, Knyaze-Grigoryevka, Malokakhovka, Novaya Zburievka, Novaya Mayachka, Novofyodorovka, Rybalche," he added.