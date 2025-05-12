Ukrainian shelling kills, injures dozens throughout May holidays — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Dozens of people were killed and injured as a result of shelling of Russian territories by the Ukrainian army during the May holidays; Kiev's troops also hit ambulances, civilian vehicles and houses, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Reports of attacks on civilian transport in the Belgorod, Kursk and Kherson regions, in the Lugansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic came almost every hour. Dozens of civilians were injured and killed. The allegedly peaceful rhetoric of [Vladimir] Zelensky does not in any way correspond to the situation on the ground. We definitely saw no real ceasefire on Ukraine's part, even with regard to civilians. Ambulances, specialized vehicles, civilian cars, housing and infrastructure facilities were hit. The criminal grin can hardly be hidden under the mask of pretended pacifism," he pointed out.