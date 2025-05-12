Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with 110 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, May 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked seven districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 110 munitions and 79 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday.

"In the Graivoronsky municipal district, the town of Graivoron, the settlements of Gorkovsky and Khotmyzhsk, the villages of Bezymeno, Dronovka and Spodaryushino came under four bombardments by 40 munitions and attacks by five UAVs. Last night, a car and a house went ablaze on the premises of a household after a drone dropped explosives in the town of Graivoron. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The household was damaged and the car completely burnt out," the governor said.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, seven populated areas came under 10 bombardments by 55 munitions and attacks by 12 Ukrainian UAVs. The Ukrainian military fired three shells and launched 17 drones on settlements in the Valuisky district. Five Ukrainian drones were shot down and suppressed. Two civilians were wounded after Ukrainian UAVs attacked moving cars, he said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Shebekinsky municipal district came under two bombardments by seven munitions and attacks by 28 Ukrainian UAVs, of which 19 were suppressed and shot down, he said.

"A private home was damaged in the village of Arkhangelskoye along with a car in the village of Meshkovoye and three private homes in the village of Nezhegol. Late in the evening, drone strikes on the village of Murom damaged a trade outlet and two private homes, one of which burnt out," he said.

The village of Bogun-Gorodok in the Borisovsky district came under an attack by two Ukrainian drones, in which a man was wounded. The Ukrainian army fired five munitions and launched 14 UAVs on the Belgorodsky district, with five drones shot down by air defenses, the governor said.

"On the Krasny Oktyabr - Bessonovka road section, a woman was wounded in a drone attack. She was taken with multiple shrapnel wounds to Belgorod Hospital No. 2," he added.