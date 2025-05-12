Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys Ukrainian manpower in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. A Grad MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) team from Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed massed Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"In the Zaporozhye Region, a Grad MLRS team of the Guards 42nd Division of the Battlegroup Dnepr delivered a strike at massed Ukrainian manpower and equipment and inflicted considerable damage on the enemy. The Grad MLRS team’s prompt and well-coordinated actions resulted in heavy losses among the Ukrainian army’s personnel and equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

Grad MLRS teams effectively suppress enemy artillery positions, destroy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control and stationing sites and thus make a substantial contribution to destroying the Ukrainian army’s manpower, hardware and military installations, it said.

"We destroy enemy manpower and weapons and support the advance of our assault groups. We are on constant combat alert," the Grad MLRS team commander with the call sign Dotsent said.

Effective aerial reconnaissance and well-coordinated interaction among units of the Battlegroup Dnepr ensure the successful fulfillment of combat objectives by MLRS teams, the ministry said.