EU gradually turning into 'European NATO,' Russian senator says

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The United Kingdom may become a part of the European armed forces, which creates conditions for the EU's transformation into a so-called European NATO, Russian senator Alexey Pushkov said.

"The military component of the European Union continues to strengthen with the prospect of transforming the EU into a military alliance. The signing of the so-called defense pact between the EU and the UK is being prepared, under which the British armed forces may become part of the European armed forces. In fact, the UK is militarily returning to Europe. Thus, conditions are being created for the gradual transformation of the EU into a European NATO," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pushkov emphasized that the strengthening of military cooperation between the UK and the EU was being carried out on an anti-Russian basis.