Russia effectively develops cooperation with Islamic countries — Putin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Moscow continues to effectively cooperate with Islamic countries despite the difficult international situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his welcoming address to participants and guests of the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

"For centuries, our multi-ethnic country has been open to broad cooperation with the countries of the Islamic world. And today, despite the difficult international cooperation, we continue to effectively and consistently expand economic, scientific, educational, humanitarian and inter-regional ties," the address, published on the Kremlin website, reads.